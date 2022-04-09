H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.64. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $35.76.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.
