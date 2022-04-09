H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given New SEK 125 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 140 to SEK 125 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
HNNMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.
