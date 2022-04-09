Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Lowered to €179.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €201.00 ($220.88) to €179.00 ($196.70) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.78.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

