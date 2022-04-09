Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Trading Down 25.2%

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) traded down 25.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 217 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.
