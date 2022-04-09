Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 48.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $899.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.01. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 60.0% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 45.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $2,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

