Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.68

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 239,081 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The company has a market cap of £27.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.57.

Get Haydale Graphene Industries alerts:

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.