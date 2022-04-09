Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.68

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 239,081 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The company has a market cap of £27.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.57.
Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)
