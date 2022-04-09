Haywood Securities Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$50.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Haywood Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2,850.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$707.02.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$32.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$25.50 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.