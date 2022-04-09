HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DFFN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.