Head-To-Head Comparison: Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) versus The Competition

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gemini Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -48.35% -43.70% Gemini Therapeutics Competitors -4,344.30% -115.24% -11.47%

59.0% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors 6001 20508 42906 854 2.55

Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.01%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A -$71.87 million -0.76 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.76

Gemini Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics competitors beat Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.