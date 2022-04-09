Head to Head Comparison: Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) versus Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -61.52% 1.83% Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.70% 10.48% 1.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.85 billion 1.67 $248.06 million $2.25 19.33

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Broadscale Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. The Bank segment delivers banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Other segment consists of corporate-level operating, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded by C. Dudley Pratt Jr. in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

