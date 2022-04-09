Head-To-Head Comparison: MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) vs. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MCX Technologies alerts:

This table compares MCX Technologies and Amesite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $50,000.00 N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Amesite $60,000.00 188.26 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amesite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MCX Technologies and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -56.27% -22.33% -18.51% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amesite beats MCX Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amesite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MCX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.