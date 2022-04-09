Head to Head Survey: Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) & Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Post and Hochschild Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 2 10 0 2.83 Hochschild Mining 1 3 4 0 2.38

Deutsche Post presently has a consensus price target of $61.73, indicating a potential upside of 40.22%. Given Deutsche Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Hochschild Mining.

Dividends

Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hochschild Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Deutsche Post pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Post and Hochschild Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $96.72 billion 0.56 $5.98 billion $4.74 9.29 Hochschild Mining $811.39 million 1.09 $76.93 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 6.18% 29.20% 8.52% Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Hochschild Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize. It also provides additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. The Express segment transport and offers time-definite international (TDI) shipments comprising urgent documents and goods. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment transports goods by air, ocean, and overland; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment provides contract logistics solutions, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-TDI services. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru. It is also involved in the power generation and sales business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.