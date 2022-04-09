Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $432.52

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 432.52 ($5.67) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.98). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 387 ($5.08), with a volume of 14,055 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £329.36 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 432.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 26.30 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98), for a total value of £5,046.40 ($6,618.23).

About Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.