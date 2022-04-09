Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.03

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.03 and last traded at $141.94, with a volume of 1689156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,644,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,319,000 after acquiring an additional 183,835 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

