Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

