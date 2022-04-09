HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($89.01) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.41 ($83.97).

HFG opened at €39.91 ($43.86) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.68. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($107.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.45.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

