Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading Down 4.5%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Approximately 6,866,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,017,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
The firm has a market capitalization of £15.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HEMO)
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.