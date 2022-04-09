Hifi Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $89.30 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $89.30 million and $18.30 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00036011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00106145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Hifi Finance

MFT is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

