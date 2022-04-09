Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HIPO. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSE HIPO opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rit Capital Partners Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $58,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $21,252,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $2,808,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $15,581,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

