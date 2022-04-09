Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 130 ($1.70).

HOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 177.40 ($2.33).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.67. The firm has a market cap of £681.91 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.40 ($2.76).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

About Hochschild Mining (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.