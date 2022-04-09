Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.76

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $18.74. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 167,454 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

