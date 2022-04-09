Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to report $143.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $131.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $594.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $617.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $650.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $703.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,257. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

