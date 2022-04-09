Horace Mann Educators Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE HMN opened at $40.45 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. KEMPER Corp purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $32,573,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $19,048,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340,807 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 163,228 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

