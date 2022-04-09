Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) will post $14.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.34 million to $14.81 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $64.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.46 million to $64.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.61 million, with estimates ranging from $66.46 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million.

HRZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 146,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $307.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 86.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.