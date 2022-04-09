Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323,475 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,410 shares of company stock worth $60,828,912. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.