Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,295 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,087,000 after buying an additional 143,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.82 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

