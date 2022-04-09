Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.87.
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -8.10.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1.35%.
About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
Further Reading
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.