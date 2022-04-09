Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.87.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -8.10.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4584712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.