Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 67,607 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

