Humana Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.94.

Shares of HUM opened at $457.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.69. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.