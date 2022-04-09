Hush (HUSH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,223.00

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $14,223.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00393750 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00085934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00097049 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

