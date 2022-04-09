Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRNNF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Hydro One stock remained flat at $$28.06 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

