Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.60% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HYFM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYFM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. 325,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

