HyperCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $281,709.00 (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and approximately $281,709.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Photon (PHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAVEBEE FARM HONEYCOMB (HC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HashLand Coin (HC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005469 BTC.

HashLand (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.01059012 BTC.

Phoswap (PHO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

