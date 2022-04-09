Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Down 19%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) shares traded down 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 6,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,106,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $347,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

