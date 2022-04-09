IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.93

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.57. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 3,940,335 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.