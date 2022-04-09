Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.84

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and traded as high as $11.70. Iberdrola shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 9,822 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.
Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDSF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.