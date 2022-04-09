ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Price Hits $0.0027

ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $41,767.73 and approximately $45,928.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.14 or 0.07607938 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.21 or 0.99789915 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars.

