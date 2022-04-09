Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

IDRSF stock remained flat at $$20.70 during midday trading on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

