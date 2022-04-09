Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,243 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

