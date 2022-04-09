Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.