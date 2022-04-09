Ieq Capital LLC Invests $246,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,709 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,082,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

