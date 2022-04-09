Ieq Capital LLC Invests $252,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $58.36 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

