Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 74.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 596,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.