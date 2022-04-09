Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

LYB opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

