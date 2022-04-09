Ieq Capital LLC Sells 429 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $170.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.18.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

