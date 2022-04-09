IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.95

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.95 and traded as low as $23.50. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 363 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IROQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 281.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

