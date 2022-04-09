iMe Lab Hits Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $984,716.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.13 or 0.07572487 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.75 or 1.00067009 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

