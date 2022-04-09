iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.30

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 66258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

