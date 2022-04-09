iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.30

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 66258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.
iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)
