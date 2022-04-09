Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 1.1%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.53 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Approximately 240,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 553,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17.

About Immotion Group (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

