Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Trading Down 13.9%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

